Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.78.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.43. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,767,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,764,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,110,000 after purchasing an additional 110,379 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,155,000 after purchasing an additional 183,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,301,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,538,000 after purchasing an additional 204,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,496,000 after purchasing an additional 356,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

