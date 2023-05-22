Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BX opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $123.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,812,747 shares in the company, valued at $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and have sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 2.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Featured Articles

