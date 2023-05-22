BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BB opened at $5.38 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

