Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.81 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 77.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 68.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,620,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,835,039.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $1,506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 486,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,500.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,620,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,835,039.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 125,450 shares of company stock worth $1,952,882. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

