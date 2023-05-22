BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.45 and last traded at $31.45. 56,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 320,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJRI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.78 million, a P/E ratio of 124.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 94.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

