Bitcoin Diamond Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $116,458.93 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.70 million and approximately $116,458.93 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00131032 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039045 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026213 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

