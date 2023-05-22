BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BioPharma Credit Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BioPharma Credit stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. BioPharma Credit has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

