BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.64. 236,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,089. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

