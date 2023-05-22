BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,450 shares during the quarter. BioMarin Pharmaceutical accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.64. 236,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,089. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.18 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $117.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.