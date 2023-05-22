Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Beam Therapeutics worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,153,000 after buying an additional 927,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,633,000 after buying an additional 210,215 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,994,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 953,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,927,000 after buying an additional 124,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $34.97. 526,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,002. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $73.27. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $58,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,533 shares of company stock worth $288,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.