Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 993 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on May 22nd, 2023

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $230.09. The company had a trading volume of 275,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,155. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.07. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $238.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

(Get Rating)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

