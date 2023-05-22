Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,807 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Broadcom stock traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $676.16. 945,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,671. The stock has a market cap of $281.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $684.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.