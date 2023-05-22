Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VIG stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.90. The company had a trading volume of 481,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,818. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.87 and a 200-day moving average of $153.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

