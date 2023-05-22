Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.43 Million in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total transaction of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,015 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,393. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 1.3 %

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.20. 279,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,023. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.15 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.86.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

