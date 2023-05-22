Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $4.15 Million in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,646,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.56 and a 200-day moving average of $272.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

