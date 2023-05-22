Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $286,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Ferguson by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 111,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FERG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FERG stock traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $150.23. The stock had a trading volume of 817,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,977. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

