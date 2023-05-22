Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 266,148 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,342,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 153,213 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 931,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,716,000 after buying an additional 214,307 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 364,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,265,000 after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,397. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

