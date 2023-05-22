Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,565 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.9% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.24.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

ENPH traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.24. 1,734,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

