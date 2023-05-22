Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc Sells 148,229 Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 148,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $358,714.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,788,558 shares in the company, valued at $256,008,310.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,252,677 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $3,044,005.11.

On Monday, May 15th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,939,414 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $4,809,746.72.

On Friday, May 12th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 618,067 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $1,501,902.81.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 1,604,426 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $4,267,773.16.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086,948. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.16. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $344.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 80.28% and a negative return on equity of 4,639.70%. The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $5,390,000. Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $162,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

