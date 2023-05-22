Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.45.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 2,638,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,976. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.