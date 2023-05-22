Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE B opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 581.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnes Group

In other Barnes Group news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.59 per share, for a total transaction of $103,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 203.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

