Barclays Cuts Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Price Target to GBX 90

Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from GBX 105 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 110 ($1.38) in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.13) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Coats Group Stock Performance

Shares of CGGGF remained flat at $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. Coats Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

