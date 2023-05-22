Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 877 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.22. 2,094,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,489. The firm has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.87.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

