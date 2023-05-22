Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,136 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,136 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 4.8% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned about 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $92,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $92.95. 1,286,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,859. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

