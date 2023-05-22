Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 239,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,280,000 after acquiring an additional 50,180 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.89. 1,650,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

