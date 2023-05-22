Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,317 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.66. 1,688,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $170.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.37.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

