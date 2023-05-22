Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 9,617 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.58. 2,624,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,083,319. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $106.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

