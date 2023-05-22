Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $4,185,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $5.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.42. 1,304,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,597. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.58 and a 1 year high of $298.86. The company has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.