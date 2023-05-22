Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of COST traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $492.53. 1,237,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,142. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $416.67 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.65 and a 200-day moving average of $492.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

