Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,422 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,178,915. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.75.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 54.81%.
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
