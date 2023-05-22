Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 29,249 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $65.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,025,630. The company has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

