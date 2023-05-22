Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Banco de Chile Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Banco de Chile Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.3688 dividend. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile
Banco de Chile Company Profile
Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco de Chile (BCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.