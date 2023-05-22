Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.3688 dividend. This is an increase from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 5%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

