Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after buying an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $33,148,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $371.02. 1,063,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

