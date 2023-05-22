Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Price Performance

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,573,270. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.