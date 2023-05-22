Badger DAO Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00009292 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $47.83 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,303,805 tokens. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

