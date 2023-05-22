AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AXS opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.68.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 42,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

