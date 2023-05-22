Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 11.4% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WMG Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,985.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.29. 179,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,687. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.