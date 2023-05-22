Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG) Shares Sold by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 81,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVIG traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,513. Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

The Avantis Core Fixed Income ETF (AVIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund offers an active exposure to a broad range of investment-grade debt securities from issuers around the globe. AVIG was launched on Oct 15, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

