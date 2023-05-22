Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Buys 13,121 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 13,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,360,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, May 22nd, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 7,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $23,380.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,373.25.

On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $5,598.25.

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.

On Monday, April 24th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 12,500 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $38,250.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTX traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 114,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.63. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.41.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 450,334 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the treatment of immune dysregulation by developing therapies that target the LIGHT-signaling network. It also focuses on reducing LIGHT levels which can moderate immune dysregulation in many acute and chronic inflammatory disorders.

