Avalanche Market Cap Hits $4.78 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $14.29 or 0.00053630 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and $93.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,193,263 coins and its circulating supply is 334,130,543 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

