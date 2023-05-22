AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.14.

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE:AN opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $158.30.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $6,682,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,332,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,656,014.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,754 shares of company stock valued at $26,925,568. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

