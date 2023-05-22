AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,591 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,398,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,876,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

