ATB Capital Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$12.50

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFI. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.33.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$9.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73. The company has a market cap of C$716.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.49. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$7.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.94.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$850.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

