AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

ALOT stock opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.89 million, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.56.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Insider Activity at AstroNova

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 66,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

Featured Articles

