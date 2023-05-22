Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.13 million, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 99.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 305.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 7,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. It is involved in assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

