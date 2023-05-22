Associated Banc Corp Sells 312 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Associated Banc Corp cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $675,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $4,836,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $351.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $158.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

