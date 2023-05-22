Associated Banc Corp Purchases 40,281 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,281 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.44. 5,984,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,767,338. The stock has a market cap of $172.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

