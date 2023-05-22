Associated Banc Corp Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $91.46. 9,062,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,153,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

