Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,147 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 102,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $51,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.26. The stock had a trading volume of 553,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,984. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.63. The company has a market cap of $74.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

