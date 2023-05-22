Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 11,290 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,290 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $324.10. The stock had a trading volume of 840,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

