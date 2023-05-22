Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 194.7% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $300,000. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 178.3% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after buying an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Argus reduced their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.33.

TSLA traded up $6.39 on Monday, hitting $186.53. The company had a trading volume of 92,746,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,161,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

